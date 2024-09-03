YES:

The last few days have seen an almost symphonic surge of attacks on our most fundamental rights, by officials, newspapers, politicians, celebrities, & academics. It's not rhetoric anymore, it's an organized massing of institutional forces prior to big moves which seem imminent https://t.co/oCHNPtBDiq — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) September 1, 2024

Related: Jackbooted Paste Eaters. “The current unifying theme among a set of people who regard themselves as progressive, liberal, mainstream, respectable, and so on, is a spectacular punishment fetish. Arrest them arrest them arrest them arrest them, they helpfully explain about people who disagree with them about anything, ever. See, for an easy example of the discipline fetish, this quite popular reader-generated “diary” post from a few days ago at Daily Kos, arguing that Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Quiet Skies’ designation is a proper use of the state security apparatus against a domestic enemy.”

The question is why is this being ginned up now. One obvious guess is in preparation for stealing the election, and keeping the aftermath under control.

But it’s not just happening here:

Nearly every paragraph of this Washington Post thing contains extremely telling language, like the description of the brave judge Alexandre de Moraes fighting for democracy in Brazil by repressing platforms that tolerate the evil of dangerously unmediated speech, or the Eastern Bloc-flavored description of social media figures like Elon Musk as “impudent.” Note that, while social media leaders are being “brought to heel,” they’re also being “reined in.”

Let’s be honest, the people running the world are not only corrupt, but spectacularly incompetent. For their lousy performance alone they should be tarred and feathered; for their “impudence” in attempting dictatorship they deserve worse. But it really seems that over the past few years the ruling class of the West has been preparing for war against its owns citizenry. Again: Why?