BYRON YORK: What Kamala Harris means by ‘freedom.’ “A shorter version of that might be that ‘freedom’ tested well.”
It’s what people want, not what she plans to deliver.
BYRON YORK: What Kamala Harris means by ‘freedom.’ “A shorter version of that might be that ‘freedom’ tested well.”
It’s what people want, not what she plans to deliver.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.