DON SURBER: Making It Too Big To Rig. “This time around, Democrats cannot bogeyman Trump because we already know how he did as president. More celebrities are coming out of the closet for Trump. A few have even flipped sides. . . . The communists in Red China approved Walz to visit 30 times. They don’t do that for any patriotic American. His reaction to Tiananmen Square was to go to Red China and work at one of its schools for one year. Finally, Trump has the party behind him. Lara Trump’s running the RNC. I doubt she will joyride in limos. Also, Scott Pressler is signing up voters in Pennsylvania and inspiring others to follow his lead. A new generation is going to Make America Great Again. So let the campaign begin. The third time is the charm.”