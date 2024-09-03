OF COURSE NOT, THEY’RE ON THE SAME SIDE: Will Harris-Biden act to counter Iranian agents behind anti-Israel campus protests?

As colleges begin the new school year, “pro-Palestine” protesters need to start asking who’s really calling the shots: It may be agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Post’s Isabel Vincent reported exclusively Friday that Iran is funding anti-Israel, pro-Hamas groups and campus protests via a network of activist groups whose names bear no sign of Tehran’s ties.

For instance, members of the Texas-based Rise Against Oppression (which downplays its links to Iran) “reclaimed” a student center at Houston University in April.

Many pro-Palestinian groups also get funding (directly, or via the radical Tides Foundation) from the Maximum Difference Foundation, the US family charity of an extended clan whose members back in Iran are tight with the family of Iran’s former President Akbar Rafsanjani and have worked with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

“Following the October 7th attacks … Tehran has poured money and logistical support into anti-Israel and pro-terror rallies, encampments and civil disorder,” said Sam Westrop, director of Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch project.

Westrop added that the Iranian regime “appears to operate mosques, activist and student groups that are deeply involved in pro-terror demonstrations, alongside Beijing-backed and Hamas-aligned groups.”