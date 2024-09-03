WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY WANT, BELIEVE THEM:
They assured us they cared about the Constitution
Former Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee Keith Ellison thanks the Tyrants of Brazil for banning 𝕏
Kamala Harris: "He [Musk] has lost his privileges."
Can someone please explain to her that freedom of speech is a RIGHT, not a "privilege"?
Kamala Harris: "There has to be a responsibility placed on these social media sites to understand their power."
“They are directly speaking to millions & millions of people without oversight.”
Exactly. That’s free speech. No oversight by government bureaucrats. @jaketapper looks genuinely dumbfounded that this could possibly be her actual position. pic.twitter.com/yOSMq0rMfx
Kamala has the soul of a bad vice principal.