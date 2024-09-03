WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY WANT, BELIEVE THEM:

They assured us they cared about the Constitution

Former Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee Keith Ellison thanks the Tyrants of Brazil for banning 𝕏

Kamala Harris: "He [Musk] has lost his privileges."

Can someone please explain to her that freedom of speech is a RIGHT, not a "privilege"?

Kamala Harris: "There has to be a responsibility placed on these social media sites to understand their power."

Translation: "If they… https://t.co/BzuTYoJjuV

— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 2, 2024