THEY INVITED KAMALA TOO, BUT SHE BLEW THEM OFF, AS IS HER WONT: “We invited Trump:” 8 Gold Star families send video messages to Kamala Harris.

Related: NBC News Issues Correction After Kristen Welker Makes False Claim. “Two points about this. First of all, she’s referring to the dignified transfer ceremony where Joe Biden was seen repeatedly checking his watch. . . . The second and more important point is that VP Harris was not present at the transfer ceremony at all. So Welker’s claim (she says it twice) that ‘they did meet them’ is false. Yesterday, Meet the Press issued a correction on X.”

A tweet is nice, but they should have to repeat this on-air.