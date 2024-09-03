UNEXPECTEDLY! Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’ — as ‘pathetic’ sanctuary city laws handcuff cops.
Wouldn’t failure to expect some things be a working definition of incompetence?
