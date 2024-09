PARTY ON, DUDES:

The UNC Frat boys who defended the American flag are throwing their rager tonight! The leftover money raised is going to the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, Wounded Warrior Project, and others. Please like, share, and express our profound gratitude to these patriots! pic.twitter.com/fSJZtop25q

— Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) September 2, 2024