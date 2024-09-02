WHOSE SIDE IS HE ON?

You can't make this up: H×mas has said "no" to all ceasefire proposals, including the ones by the US, has just murdered six American and Israeli hostages, and Biden is blaming Israel 🤯 pic.twitter.com/02bE7lM5Gx

Never mind, we know.

Biden comes back from two weeks of vacation and the 1st thing he does is criticize Netanyahu for not doing enough for the hostages

Where is the criticism of Khamenei and Sinwar?

Meanwhile his admin has unfrozen Iranian funds and withholds weapons

pic.twitter.com/L6oOoM5g7Y

— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) September 2, 2024