WHOSE SIDE IS HE ON?
You can't make this up: H×mas has said "no" to all ceasefire proposals, including the ones by the US, has just murdered six American and Israeli hostages, and Biden is blaming Israel 🤯 pic.twitter.com/02bE7lM5Gx
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 2, 2024
Never mind, we know.
Biden comes back from two weeks of vacation and the 1st thing he does is criticize Netanyahu for not doing enough for the hostages
Where is the criticism of Khamenei and Sinwar?
Meanwhile his admin has unfrozen Iranian funds and withholds weapons
— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) September 2, 2024