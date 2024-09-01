SECURITY: Harmful “nudify” websites used Google, Apple, and Discord sign-on systems. “Major technology companies, including Google, Apple, and Discord, have been enabling people to quickly sign up to harmful ‘undress’ websites, which use AI to remove clothes from real photos to make victims appear to be ‘nude’ without their consent. More than a dozen of these deepfake websites have been using login buttons from the tech companies for months.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.