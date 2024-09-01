September 2, 2024

SECURITY: Harmful “nudify” websites used Google, Apple, and Discord sign-on systems. “Major technology companies, including Google, Apple, and Discord, have been enabling people to quickly sign up to harmful ‘undress’ websites, which use AI to remove clothes from real photos to make victims appear to be ‘nude’ without their consent. More than a dozen of these deepfake websites have been using login buttons from the tech companies for months.”

Posted at 1:30 pm by Glenn Reynolds