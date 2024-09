#JOURNALISM:

He didn’t “die” – he was murdered by the terrorists who have held him since 10/7

Murdered shortly before IDF forces got to him. Rather than surrender, Gazans chose to murder. https://t.co/T3YL74kvim

— Louis vil LeGun 🍌 Notorious T.A.C.O. (@LouisvilleGun) September 1, 2024