BLEG: CAN WE HELP THE BRAZILIANS WITH VPNS? The New York Times may be weirdly relaxed about Brazil blocking X, many of us are not. We’re talking Brazil, not North Korea or Cuba – 200 million people in our own hemisphere. While Brazil’s cartoonishly villainous “Justice” Moraes has said that even using VPNs to post your cat photos will get you a fine 5 times larger than the average monthly salary of a Brazilian, I suspect Brazilians will give that ruling the respect it deserves.

My question to the Instapundit audience is this: are there any open-source VPN projects someone in the US can join to provide some free VPN bandwidth to beleaguered Brazilians? I have gigabit internet and would be more than happy to throw some bandwidth that way. If you want to make some suggestions in the comments, I will look at them and do a follow-up post with any suggestions that look promising.