WELL, GOOD: Weight Loss Drug Reduces Diabetes Risk by 94 Percent in Clinical Trial. “Tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the popular weight loss drug Zepbound, has been shown to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in obese or overweight adults with pre-diabetes by a huge 94 percent.”
