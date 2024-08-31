JUST KAMALA BEING KAMALA:

Harris has never spoken to any family member of the Abbey-Gate bombing. Trump was at Arlington at their request, as was his photographer. This is pretty gross. These families have been ignored by the media, ignored by Harris, stood by while Biden checked his watch during the… https://t.co/E6OxubFeqO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2024

Harris will send your kid to war ignore it if they get killed then whine about someone else laying the wreath to remember them. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) August 31, 2024

Kamala Harris conducted a more in-depth investigation into Trump comforting the grieving family of a soldier killed on her watch than she has into why those 13 soldiers died. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) August 31, 2024

It takes a special level of sociopathy for Kamala Harris to get on her high horse and wag her finger about respecting Arlington National Cemetery when the people she’s lecturing were there because *she* got people killed. The moral vapidity of DC perfectly illustrated. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 31, 2024

President Trump was there at the invitation of families whose loved ones died because of your incompetence. Why don’t you get off social media and go launch an investigation into their unnecessary deaths? https://t.co/UC2jIGIfaE — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 31, 2024