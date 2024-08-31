PROFILES IN COURAGE:

18 minutes, edited, no transcript, and with a chaperone.

Kamala’s first interview in 40 days as the Democrat nominee:

-57 minutes (Dr. Phil) -57 minutes (Theo Von) -2 hours and 3 minutes (Elon Musk) -1 hour and 11 minutes (Shawn Ryan)

Trump’s last four interviews:

Related:

DEVELOPING: Kamala campaign has stopped referencing her alleged job at McDonald's and won't respond to media questions seeking the location of the McDonald's store and the dates of her employment at McDonald's, which appears nowhere in her memoirs or early resumes…developing…

UPDATE:

Kamala malfunctioned like a McDonald’s soft serve machine when confronted with the mildest of adversarial questions in a controlled environment.

That was with the added luxury of splitting the “heat” with her sidekick.

They won’t let her do a solo interview.

— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 30, 2024