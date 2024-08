TO BE FAIR, NBC IS INCAPABLE OF SHAME:

NBC SHOULD BE ASHAMED. NBC News asked Gold Star mom Kelly Hoover if it was “appropriate” for President Trump to visit Arlington National Cemetery "Are you in my shoes? I invited him. My son was murdered under the Biden-Harris administration." pic.twitter.com/zArtnd3sY9 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 29, 2024

You can tell how bad the Afghanistan debacle is for Democrats by how vigorously the press is running interference here.