OUT: EVs. IN: EREVs. “What’s EREV mean? It stands for extended-range electric vehicle, and it’s distinct from the plug-in hybrids Hyundai and others more commonly offer. As the name implies, it’s an EV, with a decent-sized battery powering electric motors that in turn propel the car down the road. The whole range-extender part comes in the form of an internal-combustion engine whose sole purpose is to act as an onboard generator for the electric bits. Simply fill the tank with gas, and you can extend the vehicle’s effective range beyond a set radius surrounding an EV charger, with the engine kicking on to generate electricity when the battery’s initial charge is depleted. A plug-in hybrid operates differently, typically with far more limited EV-only range, and the gas engine not only can charge up the battery but also is a primary motivator that can directly power the drive wheels, helping propel the vehicle along.”