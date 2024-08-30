ABOUT ‘THE AFTER PARTY CURRICULUM:’ Unless you travel in evangelical circles, you may not have heard of the “The After Party Curriculum” (TAP) authored by Curtiss Chang and Nancy French, based on a project by Russell Moore, David French and Chang.

But you should know about it if you aren’t familiar with conservative Christian doings because, according to evangelical blogger/author/podcaster Natasha Crain, TAP is being “heavily promoted this election year to individuals, churches, and Christian institutions (such as colleges) to counter the ‘dangerous trend’ of evangelicals having their political identity formed by ‘partisan forces, not by true Biblical faith.’” One suspects, particularly in the case of David French, that voting for Kamala Harris for president would be a result of “true Biblical faith.”

Readers familiar with Moore and David French will not be surprised to discover this fact about TAP, but Crain’s lengthy and devastating analysis points to much, much more evidence — including TAP’s funding coming from Far-Left foundations — that TAP is another illustration of the growing inroads being made by the secular, anti-Christian Left into evangelical Christianity.

I rate Crain’s TAP analysis as a must-read, especially for anybody who claims to be a follower of Jesus Christ and an independent or conservative in your politics.