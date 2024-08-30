I MISSED THIS YESTERDAY BUT IT DOESN’T SOUND LIKE GOOD NEWS:
BREAKING: Dollar General PLUMMETS 26% in the premarket and is now DOWN ~70% from its 2022 highs
DG follows a wave of struggling retailers seeing their stock plummet
Most notably, Walgreens is trading at ~$9 a share, down ~90% from their all time highs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ax7DzrppYs
— Triple Net Investor (@TripleNetInvest) August 29, 2024
Neither does this:
JUST IN: Big Lots is reportedly considering filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy 😢
Stock is down 27% in the pre-market… pic.twitter.com/WXfkWdZQ0x
— Triple Net Investor (@TripleNetInvest) August 29, 2024