I MISSED THIS YESTERDAY BUT IT DOESN’T SOUND LIKE GOOD NEWS:

BREAKING: Dollar General PLUMMETS 26% in the premarket and is now DOWN ~70% from its 2022 highs

DG follows a wave of struggling retailers seeing their stock plummet

Most notably, Walgreens is trading at ~$9 a share, down ~90% from their all time highs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ax7DzrppYs

— Triple Net Investor (@TripleNetInvest) August 29, 2024