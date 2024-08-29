KIRA DAVIS: Does It Matter If Kamala Is Really Black Or Not?

Trump has been suggesting Kamala Harris isn’t really a Black woman, or at least doesn’t identify as one. Naturally left-wingers are deeply offended by this line of questioning, and view it as yet another racial aggression from the WORLD’S WORST PERSON™. There are plenty of conservatives who are also uncomfortable with Trump’s questions about Kamala’s race. Some say it’s a distraction. Some say it’s Trump’s ego clouding his judgement. Some say he needs to stop obsessing about this meaningless issue because it makes him look petty and unstable.

There’s something I’ve learned to do with Trump when he utters uncomfortable things – which he does frequently. The instinct of the modern American, particularly in the intellectual class, is to clutch one’s pearls and declare the questionable utterances “unhelpful” or “Trump’s ego in action.” It can end there, if you let it. But I’ve learned to ask, “Is it true?”

Nine times out of ten, if you look past the uncomfortable bluntness of Donald Trump and just evaluate the thought he’s conveying, he is saying something true.

So, when I heard him being (seemingly) petty about Kamala’s race case, I first cringed and then asked, “Well, is it true? Does it matter if Kamala considers herself black or not?”

I’ve thought about that for a while now and I’ve come to the conclusion that, yes, it does matter. And yes, Trump is right to bring it up. . . . Trump’s point is that Harris never really identified as a Black woman before very recently. Critics says she was part of an HBCU and that’s proof enough of her identity claims, but even white people attend HBCUs.