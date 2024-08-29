WHEN THE RULING CLASS ACTIVELY PROMOTES DECLINE:

Why do DC politicians, the DoD, and US media treat these as isolated incidents instead of symptoms of the systemic decay in American ocean influence?

Related: Our Crisis of Institutional Competence.

UPDATE:

The fact that the US Navy seems to have entirely given up on securing access to the Suez Canal – only one of the top five or so strategic locations on Planet Earth – and nobody's gotten so much as a letter of reprimand over this strategic defeat is genuinely disturbing. pic.twitter.com/hT4J7oyzIY

— Armchair Warlord (@ArmchairW) August 29, 2024