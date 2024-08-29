WHEN THE RULING CLASS ACTIVELY PROMOTES DECLINE:
Red Sea
Black Sea
South China Sea
Gaza Pier
Panama Canal
Baltimore Bridge
Navy shipbuilding delays
China's maritime dominance
Why do DC politicians, the DoD, and US media treat these as isolated incidents instead of symptoms of the systemic decay in American ocean influence?
UPDATE:
The fact that the US Navy seems to have entirely given up on securing access to the Suez Canal – only one of the top five or so strategic locations on Planet Earth – and nobody's gotten so much as a letter of reprimand over this strategic defeat is genuinely disturbing. pic.twitter.com/hT4J7oyzIY
