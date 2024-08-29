IT’S COME TO THIS: Last June, we learned of a study that found that 25% of Gen Z job applicants brought a parent along with them to a job interview. This week, we learn that the Democratic Party nominee for President of the United States is bringing “America’s Dad” to her first interview.
Strong, Capable Woman Asks Man To Come With Her To Job Interview In Case They Ask Any Hard Questions https://t.co/17fwDAbmdZ pic.twitter.com/ldKX8dDFWh
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 28, 2024
Any interviewer who doesn't hold Kamala's feet to the fire over this has abandoned journalism. https://t.co/tVJUhQjnKA
— Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) August 28, 2024