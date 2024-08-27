ERIC COWPERTHWAITE: Re-Holstering Is Difficult: What We Can learn From The Secret Service During The Trump Attack. “Seriously, the holster, gun belt, magazine carriers are just as important as the gun and the training. If you spent $1000 on an Sig P320 X with red dot optics, but only spent $20 on the holster, you are in trouble.”

One would expect, though, that “trained law enforcement officers” would have mastered this very basic, though important, firearms skill well enough that they could perform it under stress. And another video of Trump arriving at the hospital appears to show the same agent having the same problem again.