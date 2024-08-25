TRUMP IS SHOWING AN UNACCUSTOMED LEVEL OF SELF-DISCIPLINE THAT SHOULD WORRY HIS ENEMIES: Donald Trump Sensed a Trap by the Left and Didn’t Fall for It. “During presidential campaigns, candidates are typically briefed by the nation’s security agencies on critical matters they could face if they win the election. However, this week former President Donald Trump announced that he would refuse to take part in these standard intelligence briefings for candidates. And the reason is actually quite genius. He explained his decision by expressing concern that Democrats would leak classified information and then attempt to accuse him of being the source of the leaks. In other words, Trump knew a trap was being set for him.”