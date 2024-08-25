SPRAY, BABY, SPRAY: 10 Massachusetts communities at high risk of mosquito-spread virus ‘Triple E.’

The threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has prompted several Massachusetts towns to implement targeted mosquito spraying to protect residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this virus, often called Triple E, is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and can cause a “rare but severe illness.” Although the number of annual cases is low, the virus can pose a significant health risk.

The CDC says most people infected don’t have any symptoms, but symptoms can range from a febrile illness to more severe neurological problems.

The disease is particularly dangerous if it leads to encephalitis, or inflammation in the brain, with approximately 30% of people with encephalitis dying.

Many survivors experience long-term neurological issues, according to the CDC, which notes there are no human vaccines or specific treatments available, making prevention crucial.