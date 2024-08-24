TRYING TO WORK THEIR WAY UP TO ELON: Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France. “Durov was travelling aboard his private jet, TF1 said on its website, adding he had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France as part of a preliminary police investigation. TF1 and BFM both said the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram, and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app.”

What’s criminal is arresting people for not censoring people governments want censored.