NOT IMPRESSED BY THEIR LOGISTICS BUT I AM IMPRESSED BY THE DEPTH OF THEIR STORAGE:

Russia continues to dig deeper into the backlots of its artillery park.

An M-30 Model 1938 122mm howitzer is shown in a camouflaged position.

This was the workhorse divisional artillery system against the Germans in WW2. pic.twitter.com/oRhP1yXoac — Roy🇨🇦 (@GrandpaRoy2) August 24, 2024