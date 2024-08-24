I THINK THERE’S BEEN A LOT OF PREFERENCE FALSIFICATION:

The weakness to this 'coup' was that it yielded preference falsification. Once the taboo is broken a completely different picture may emerge. https://t.co/n9QQ0fj04Y

Related:

Trump and Kennedy would both take a bullet — literally — to save the country, and you can feel it.

Harris would let both of them take a bullet so she can be president.

Different vibe.

— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 24, 2024