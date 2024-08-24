HMM: Fauci Hospitalized With West Nile Virus. “West Nile virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t experience symptoms, about one in five can develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the CDC. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”
