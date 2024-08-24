OUT: ONLY WEIRD, ANTI-SCIENCE CONSPIRACY NUTS WORRY ABOUT FLUORIDE IN WATER.
IN: US government report says fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids.
