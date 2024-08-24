A FRIEND WRITES: “I forget who it was, but someone made the point that the Democratic ‘weird’ critique is basically a feminized aggression tactic writ large onto political strategy. The argument was that men will argue you’re wrong, and women will argue you’re outside the group. This is amplified by social media and its effects, which reward verbal repartee and social signaling that are present in the novels of Jane Austen, but not in those of Cormac McCarthy. . . . Enthusiasm for Tim Walz as a dad figure is certainly a psychological tell — not on him, but on those doing it.”

I guess if I were going to ride that “weird” angle I wouldn’t have had an abortion-and-sterilization van at my convention.

