WOEING: Boeing Starliner returning empty as NASA turns to SpaceX to bring astronauts back from ISS. “Starliner crew flight test was supposed to be a final box checked for Boeing and a key asset gained for NASA. The agency was hoping to fulfill its dream of having two competing companies — Boeing and Elon Musk’s SpaceX — flying alternating missions to the ISS. Instead, the flight test is further setting back Boeing’s progress in NASA’s Commercial Crew program and, with over $1.5 billion in losses absorbed already, threatens the company’s future involvement with it.”