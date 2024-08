THE MESSAGE OF DEMOCRATS’ CORRUPTION SPREADS:

We may disagree with RFK Jr. about many things, but he’s right about how the Democratic Party uses lawfare and dirty tricks to suppress democratic competition and voter choice.

The Dems preach about “saving democracy”, but in reality they’re working overtime to stamp it out. https://t.co/WIz4YXUMEp

— Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) August 23, 2024