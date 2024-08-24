HOW ABOUT THAT?
One of the things RFK incidentally revealed was that during the period when Trump was supposedly paralyzed by Harris he was busy flanking the DNC.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) August 24, 2024
