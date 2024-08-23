RUY TEIXEIRA: Democrats Are Super Happy, Working-Class Voters Are Not. And honestly, why should they be? “Harris is doing somewhat better than Biden 2020 among white college voters but somewhat worse among white working-class voters. And among nonwhite working-class voters she is still underperforming. Biden carried these voters by 48 points in 2020; Harris is ahead by only 29 points. . . . On the all-important issue of the economy, working-class respondents trust Trump over Harris by 15 points. But the college-educated trust Harris over Trump, albeit by a small margin (3 points). The pattern is exactly the same on inflation/rising prices, which was asked separately.”