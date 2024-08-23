I MEAN, WE KNEW, BUT STILL:
WOW. Watch Gavin Newsom basically admit that there was a coup to replace Joe Biden with Kamala.
"We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process, it was bottom-up… that's what I've been told to say." [laughs]pic.twitter.com/Qdew1DVo76
Related:
It’s ironic that the Democrats have raved about @realDonaldTrump being a threat to democracy yet Joe Biden’s removal was anything but democratic it was a coup. https://t.co/FzvUAwek89
