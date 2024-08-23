JUST FACTS: In today’s email alert from James Agresti’s superb research group:
“VP Kamala Harris claims that ‘Donald Trump’s abortion bans unleashed a health care crisis for women across our nation.’
“IN FACT, maternal mortality dropped by 32% in the year Roe was overturned, and women who have abortions are 45% to 191% more likely to die young than those who deliver their children. Correlation ≠ causation, but many abortions harm women, all laws limiting abortion have exceptions to protect women’s lives, and nearly all abortions kill humans.”