A MAN-MADE METEOR SHOWER: NASA Asteroid Collision Debris May Be Headed Toward Earth. “If these ejected Dimorphos fragments reach Earth, they will not pose any risk. Their small size and high speed will cause them to disintegrate in the atmosphere, creating a beautiful luminous streak in the sky.”
