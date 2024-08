THAT THEIR ROCKETS ARE BLOWING UP IS NOT A BIG DEAL; EVERYONE’S DO FROM TIME TO TIME. IT’S THAT THEY AREN’T DOING MUCH ELSE. Blue Origin Rockets Crumple And Explode in Two Incidents.

I’d very much like Blue Origin to succeed, and as great as SpaceX is it would be better with competition. But come on, guys, show me something.