OH, I HOPE HE MEANS IT:

I mentioned this a month or so ago, now it has cropped up again. Pres. Trump has repeatedly indicated a preference for a massive senior leadership turnover at the Pentagon, should he win in November.

I think there’s a good chance he means it.

pic.twitter.com/AnWWfcDHpg

— Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) August 22, 2024