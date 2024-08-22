TAR AND FEATHERS: Most ‘swamp’ managers say voters don’t matter. “Washington’s bureaucracy, expanded and emboldened by the Biden-Harris administration, feels so secure that most managers would impose new regulations even if voters ‘overwhelmingly’ rejected their plans. In the latest sign of the disconnect between Washington’s ‘swamp’ and the rest of the country, 54% of federal government managers would defy voters to do what they want, according to a new Napolitan Institute survey conducted by Scott Rasmussen and shared with Secrets.”