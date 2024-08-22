PUSHBACK WORKS: Jack Daniel’s renounces ‘woke’ agenda, latest iconic US brand to ‘bring sanity back’ to business. “Brown-Forman, the parent company of the Tennessee distiller, ‘preemptively announced,’ Starbuck wrote, that it was renouncing a series of diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and left-leaning initiatives.”
