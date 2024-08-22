TAKE DOWN THE JUNIOR ANTI-SEX LEAGUE, FOR STARTERS: Joel Kotkin: Will we survive the sex war? The era of eros is coming to a close.

Related:

"Depression increased the most among liberal young women, where it went from 15% in the late 2000s to 46% in 2021-22 — more than tripling in a little more than a decade." — Jean Twenge pic.twitter.com/5VOeE2NIo5 — Paul Graham (@paulg) August 21, 2024

Leftist politics make everyone neurotic and unhappy. This is not by accident, but by design.

