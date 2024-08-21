EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

CNN's @JakeTapper lashes out at Republicans who served in the military for calling out Tim Walz's stolen valor.

Tapper, who never served, is at the center of $1B defamation suit against CNN because of comments he made against a Navy vet who was rescuing women from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/FNNsCgvyy8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2024

Related: Hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue.