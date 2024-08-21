EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
CNN's @JakeTapper lashes out at Republicans who served in the military for calling out Tim Walz's stolen valor.
Tapper, who never served, is at the center of $1B defamation suit against CNN because of comments he made against a Navy vet who was rescuing women from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/FNNsCgvyy8
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2024
Related: Hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue.
Van Jones suggests Republicans have a "cheaper patriotism" while Democrats have a "deeper" and "muscular" one. He claims Democrats are for "the freedom to live a full life."
Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood is killing babies in the parking lot outside the convention center. pic.twitter.com/yOSsMvM4gg
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 22, 2024