KIMBERLEY STRASSEL: Kamala Harris at the DNC: Supersized Joe Biden: The vice president has come full circle to the very agenda that landed the president with rotten approval ratings.

Democrats rolled out Joe Biden late on the first night of their Chicago convention, eager to get his obligatory moment over before disappearing him until November. Yet it seems fitting Biden led the week, since everything but his face remains on the ballot. The Kamala Harris policy agenda has turned out to be nothing more than supersized Biden 2.0.

A month into her coronation, the Democratic nominee is finally fleshing out an agenda and has settled the big question of whether she’d revert to her 2020 progressive platform or chart any different path from Biden. Answer: a resounding no. She’s instead doubling down on the failing status quo. So much so that the Harris team didn’t even bother to put its stamp on the party platform, which was released in July under the expectation of a Biden renomination.

The campaign and press will continue to repackage her as “fresh,” but the policy substance is pure Biden redux–only wilder, spendier and more damaging.