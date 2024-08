MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Making families cool again — not federal cash — will solve US ‘birth dearth.’

Exactly:

“And then it dawned on me that the declining birth rate is not just a simple math problem – it fundamentally de-incentivizes civilization to look forward.” https://t.co/peuUfAcI8N

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2024