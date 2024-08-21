FEARLESS COMPASSION:

JUST IN: Donald Trump steps out from the bulletproof glass at his North Carolina rally to check on one of his supporters who passed out.

Today was Trump's first outdoor rally since the assas*ination attempt at his PA rally on July 13.

Trump is giving the speech at the North… pic.twitter.com/xVCdTIxBif

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024