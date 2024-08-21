FEARLESS COMPASSION:
JUST IN: Donald Trump steps out from the bulletproof glass at his North Carolina rally to check on one of his supporters who passed out.
Today was Trump's first outdoor rally since the assas*ination attempt at his PA rally on July 13.
Trump is giving the speech at the North… pic.twitter.com/xVCdTIxBif
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024
We are now on the third day of the DNC and still no mention of the fact that an assassin shot and nearly killed the opposition leader they’ve spent all week hysterically demonizing.
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 21, 2024