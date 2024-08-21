#JOURNALISM: WaPo Editors: Yes, Biden’s Inner Circle Hid His Cognitive Decline, But #YOLO or Something.

The DNC cooked its primary processes to keep Biden from facing real competition. Had they encouraged an open primary when Biden seemingly reversed course and decided to run for a second term, the “new generation of Democratic leaders” would have emerged organically, rather than with the unprecedented shelving of the results from 50 state contests — not to mention the anointing of a nominee rather than an election process at the convention.

And that brings us to the cover-up that the WaPo editors concede and then hastily set aside for their hosannas. Every single Democratic leader repeatedly attested to Biden’s superior intellectual skills and energy. The White House communications team repeatedly asserted that Biden could outlast staffers half his age when working behind the scenes, which left people wondering why he would get lost on stage and unable to complete sentences in public. And this “inner circle” cover-up most assuredly includes Kamala Harris, the anointed nominee, who talks with Biden every day and meets with him at least twice a week, according to the White House.

And what does it mean to have “worked to conceal his decline”? It means that Biden doesn’t have the capacity to execute the duties of his office, which is why it had to be concealed. And if Biden can’t fully handle the duties of the office, who’s running the executive branch? Who is making the decisions about the exercise of presidential authority? If it’s anyone not named Joe Biden, then a soft coup has taken place and the inner circle are conspirators in it, including Kamala Harris.