LOL:
Michelle Obama says her parents were "suspicious of folks who took more than they needed."
She has 3 houses and a $160 million dollar net worth. pic.twitter.com/6iIgWcORyH
— Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 21, 2024
Plus:
MICHELLE OBAMA: “We don’t have the luxury of cheating others to get further ahead—We don’t get to change the rules so we always win.”
WOW. pic.twitter.com/W7t2MWWfmk
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2024
Except for, you know, forcing Biden out and installing Kamala without asking any voters.