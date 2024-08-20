RUMORS OF A DESPERATE MANPOWER SHORTAGE ARE JUST PROPAGANDA: Russian Space Force Deployed Against Ukraine in Kursk. “So what is the VKS up to these days? Developing and launching hunter-killer satellites into orbit? Searching for extraterrestrials? Perhaps some of them are, but not all of them. In fact, a bunch of them have now been deployed to the Kursk Oblast to fight off Ukraine’s surprisingly persistent incursion. Russia is claiming that the temporary transfer was required to deal with an unexpected manpower shortage in the region. Even some of the servicemen previously assigned to a Russian spaceport have been transferred to the front and put on infantry duty.”